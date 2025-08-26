‘Phantom Parcel’ scam costing Brits hundreds: Experts warn

A new “phantom parcel” scam has taken the internet by storm, and Brits are being warned to protect their bank accounts.

Scammers are making attempts to cost people hundreds of pounds every day.

Primarily, con artists are sending text messages and claiming to be from companies such as Royal Mail and stealing people's money and identities.

However, the victim will receive a text from “Royal Mail” saying that their parcel needs a £2 custom fee. They were asked to enter their card details via a link shared with them.

The Daily Record reports showed that dubbed phantom parcel scams are fooling thousands of Brits every single day and making efforts to ultimately steal your identity from those details.

Odds Monkey spokesperson-Corporate office in Newton Aycliffe England spokesperson issued a warning statement stating, “These dangerous scams prey on our expectation of deliveries.”

They further said, “When you’re waiting for parcels, especially during busy shopping periods, your guard is naturally down.”

The process of dissimulation works when criminals send emails and WhatsApp messages pretending to be from prominent delivery companies like DHL, DPD and Royal Mail.

Meanwhile, scam works by directing victims to fake websites that look remarkably similar to official courier sites, using real logos and branding.

These scams are particularly effective because they often arrive at the time when people are expecting to receive their packages.

It is advised that you never click on links in unexpecting parcel messages even if you are waiting for delivery.

Instead, go directly to the courier’s official website and check tracking details there before receiving any package.

The real courier companies will never ask for payment via emails or texts for standard deliveries on domestic parcels.