NatWest meltdown: Thousands of users locked out of accounts 

NatWest banking app suffered a massive outage on Tuesday leaving customers locked out of their accounts.
Taking to X platform, more than 100 disgruntled customers have documented the complaints of the outage as they are unable to login and access the banking services.
One user wrote: “Why is my app unavailable … .says you're transferring my Sainsbury’s account to it and when it’s ready you’ll let me know by post! I do all my business banking through my app!"
Another commented by mentioning the NatWest help page: “Good morning. My banking app has been taken over by the Sainsbury migration and I am unable to access my NatWest account.”
The third wrote: “I’ve logged into my NatWest app, I understand their Sainsbury’s bank merger, but I’m a NatWest customer who can’t access my own account online either. I have to use the app to authenticate access. Please help.”
In one reply, the bank responded: "Good morning. Sounds like you’ve been having a bit of trouble there with the app this morning, let me take some details and see what is going on. Please DM me with your full name, post code and sort code and we can take a look."
The glitch came on heels of when NatWest acquired the retail banking business of Sainsbury’s Bank, including its personal loans, credit cards, and savings.
The high street lender has not yet revealed the cause of disruption but it is rumoured that the meltdown is linked to the recent transfer of Sainsbury’s accounts to NatWest.
Dust storm ‘Haboob’ slams parts of Arizona causing power outage, damaging Pheonix airport, delaying flights
Kilmar Abrego Gracia was detained by immigration authorities in Baltimore on Monday, August 25, after a brief period...
British people are warned not to answer texts from scammers who pretends to be from delivery services
Mom's 'Toy Story Style' sendoff video with her son’s childhood toys before he leaves for college has been viewed by...
'Gears of War: Reloaded' has officially launched for PC, Xbox Series, and PlayStation 5
Arsenal receive formal bid from Porto for defender Jakub Kiwior, whose sale could fund a move for primary target Piero...