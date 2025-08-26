NatWest meltdown: Thousands of users locked out of accounts

NatWest banking app suffered a massive outage on Tuesday leaving customers locked out of their accounts.

Taking to X platform, more than 100 disgruntled customers have documented the complaints of the outage as they are unable to login and access the banking services.

One user wrote: “Why is my app unavailable … .says you're transferring my Sainsbury’s account to it and when it’s ready you’ll let me know by post! I do all my business banking through my app!"

Another commented by mentioning the NatWest help page: “Good morning. My banking app has been taken over by the Sainsbury migration and I am unable to access my NatWest account.”

The third wrote: “I’ve logged into my NatWest app, I understand their Sainsbury’s bank merger, but I’m a NatWest customer who can’t access my own account online either. I have to use the app to authenticate access. Please help.”

In one reply, the bank responded: "Good morning. Sounds like you’ve been having a bit of trouble there with the app this morning, let me take some details and see what is going on. Please DM me with your full name, post code and sort code and we can take a look."

The glitch came on heels of when NatWest acquired the retail banking business of Sainsbury’s Bank, including its personal loans, credit cards, and savings.

The high street lender has not yet revealed the cause of disruption but it is rumoured that the meltdown is linked to the recent transfer of Sainsbury’s accounts to NatWest.