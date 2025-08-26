Daniil Medvedev's on-court outburst at US Open 2025 sparks backlash

Daniil Medvedev's on-court outburst at US Open 2025 sparks netizen backlash

Daniil Medvedev is a recognized name in the tennis world for his creative gameplay, steady results, and tendency to get into trouble, the latest being his outburst before losing to Benjamin Bonzi at the 2025 US Open.

Medvedev made his debut in 2014, the 29-year-old Russian made his mark in no time with strong display of game in major tournaments.

He has reached multiple Grand Slam finals, secured his first signature victory at the 2021 US Open, and achieved the World No. 1 ranking in 2022.

While Medvedev, gifted with a talent that landed him among the sport’s elite, his fiery temperament has at times led to controversy, drawing media spotlight beyond his on-court achievements.

Daniil Medvedev’s rage ignited at the 2025 US Open when a photographer stumbled onto the court at match point in his first-round showdown against Benjamin Bonzi.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth’s decision to award Bonzi a first serve due to the delay sparked Medvedev’s fury, sending him into a tailspin of anger and frustration.

He confronted the umpire, engaged the crowd. The argument caused a prolonged delay for about six minutes. The Russian star visibly rattled.

Despite Medvedev’s late game meltdown, Bonzi outlasted Medvedev in a thrilling five-setter, 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4.

The Russian’s anger boiled over after the match as he destroyed his racket in a fit of rage, earning him a fine for his explosive behavior.

Social media was brutal towards Daniil Medvedev after his meltdown against Benjamin Bonzi. One user on X wrote, “Pathetic stuff from Medvedev and the crowd."

"I don’t know how that’s not an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, but I really hope Bonzi can recollect and bounce back because he was dominating tonight until Medvedev’s tantrum at match point and that shouldn’t have been allowed.”

One fan posted a snippet and commented, “Another display of Russian arrogance and Russkiy Mir at the tennis fields, when Daniil Medvedev exploded at the umpire during his game against Benjamin Bonzi. He smashed rackets, insulted the umpire, incited the crowd- and of course still lost."

Daniil Medvedev’s recent meltdown at the US Open has sparked fresh debate about the importance of sportsmanship and emotional control in tennis.

There’s no denying about Medvedev’s outclass game talent and achievements, but fans and fellow players alike are calling for him to better manage his temper, especially at the highest levels of the sport.