Queen Mary of Denmark twins with Princess Kate in stunning gold accessory

Queen Mary and King Frederik disembark yacht in Sæby

Queen Mary and King Frederik are soaking up the final weeks of summer in true royal style, setting sail on a romantic cruise around Denmark.

On the very first day of their voyage, the couple were spotted sharing a tender moment, locking eyes as they stepped ashore in the charming town of Sæby.

Locals and well-wishers gathered to greet the monarchs, who appeared relaxed and glowing as they began their seaside adventure.

According to a post on the royal family’s official Instagram, the day’s program included an official welcome at Sæby Church, where the pair learned about the town’s rich history and traditions.

Though a crown wasn’t needed for a relaxed summer cruise, the Danish Queen gave a subtle nod to her regal status with a glittering gold headband.

The braided piece shimmered against her chestnut waves and bore a striking resemblance to the styles often worn by Princess Kate.

As she leaned forward to sign a visitor’s book, the resemblance was uncanny from the golden headpiece to her classic black eyeliner, Queen Mary looked every inch the royal twin of the Princess of Wales.

The rest of her ensemble was equally chic: a smart blue tweed blazer layered over a crisp white blouse, paired with a flowing midi skirt and tan strappy sandals.

With a practical mid-heel, she managed to balance elegance with ease as she gracefully navigated the cobbled streets of Sæby.