Japan tests robot hand to clear earthquake debris

Researchers in Japan have tested a colossal robotic hand to clear earthquake rubble, paving the way for a breakthrough in disaster preparedness.

The robot has been built through a collaboration between Tsukuba University, Kumagai Gumi, Nara Institute of Science and Technology, and ETH Zurich.

The robotic hand is the blend of artificial intelligence and advanced robotics to clean up and tackle dangerous quake rubble that can severely pose a threat to human workers.

During the trials, it was demonstrated that a robotic hand can adopt its grip whatever it picks up. The robot powered with pneumatic actuators, is designed to deal with both heavy and fragile objects skilfully.

The hand is also equipped with the sensors in the fingertips and palm to process information in real time. Based on this information, the robot decides the grip of its hand over the objects.

The hand can also operate effectively in challenging environments such as blocked valleys and collapsed riverbeds.

It can carry the weight of 3 tons and be deployed into areas inaccessible for heavy machinery.

The robot is a part of a project named CAFE (Collaborative AI Field Robot Everywhere), funded by Japan’s Cabinet Office and Japan Science and Technology Agency.

Having been developed for around five years, this prototype can revolutionize disaster preparedness and bring safety to disaster-struck zones filled with debris, hazardous materials, and rocks.