‘King and Conqueror’: Everything you need to know

King and Conqueror premiered on the BBC in the UK

All eight episodes of the historical drama series King and Conqueror were released on BBC iPlayer on August 24, 2025.

The story takes the audience on a journey through the events leading up to a major battle in England. The show explores personal relationships, including family rivalries, friendships, betrayals, as well as the game of political power, where lords and kings fight for the throne.

Over the course of years, these conflicts and betrayals culminated in the massive Battle of Hastings.

The cast includes:

Harold (James Norton)

(James Norton) William (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)

(Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) William’s wife, Matilda (Clemence Poesy)

(Clemence Poesy) Harold’s wife Edith (Emily Beecham)

James Norton was the executive producer and an actor in the show. Filming of the series took place in Iceland.

The historical drama ends with a known outcome: Harold was defeated by William, who then seized the throne. Norton considers the last scene, where William asks Edith to see Harold’s body, an act of “kindness from William.”

The audience gave mixed reviews to the series. According to The Guardian, “King and Conqueror starts slowly and never quite attains escape velocity.” Some compared it to “more Monty Python than Game of Thrones.”

Fans are expecting a sequel; however, it depends on how well the show performs. There is no official statement regarding it.

There are some interesting tidbits from the production. Emily Beecham, who played the role of Harold’s wife Edith, told Tatler magazine that her “humungous” wig made it difficult for James Norton to breathe during intimate scenes.

What is the story of King and Conqueror?

The story revolves around Duke William of Normandy, who won the English throne and became William the Conqueror. It also tells the story of the rise and fall of Harold Godwinson, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.