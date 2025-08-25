Indian cricket great Ganguly named head coach of Pretoria Capitals

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly addresses a press conference. — AFP/File

Indian cricket great and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been appointed head coach of Pretoria Capitals, confirmed South Africa's SA20 franchise on Sunday.

The 53-year-old succeeds former England batter Jonathan Trott, while former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock takes on the role of assistant coach.

"The prince is all set to bring a royal flair to the Capitals camp! We are ecstatic to announce Sourav Ganguly as our new head coach," Pretoria Capitals posted on social media on Sunday.

Ganguly, who retired from international cricket in 2008, transitioned from his playing career to cricket administration, serving as president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India from 2019 to 2022.

The former left-handed batter also previously served as a mentor for Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.

While he has held advisory positions before, this appointment marks the first time Ganguly will take complete charge of a coaching staff. His first assignment will be overseeing the SA20 player auction on September 9.

Pretoria Capitals, runners-up in the inaugural SA20 season in 2023, have struggled for consistency since then.

In addition, legendary South African fast bowler Shaun Pollock has been named assistant coach, joining Ganguly in the Capitals’ revamped coaching setup.

Notably, Ganguly replaces Jonathan Trott, who stepped down after a difficult 2025 campaign in which the Capitals managed only two wins from ten matches.

It is pertinent to mention that the team finished fifth in both 2024 and 2025, missing out on the playoffs. Capitals have had a mixed history in the SA20 since its beginning. They topped the league table in the inaugural edition in 2023.