Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone set to feature quad cameras

Apple is reportedly preparing to release first-ever foldable iPhone featuring quad cameras.

A report published by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shed light on some details of the long-rumoured foldable iPhone which is likely to launch in the fall of 2026.

According to the report, the upcoming phone will be launched in a book-style foldable and opening vertically into a small tablet.

The phone will feature four cameras, two on the back, one on the inside, and one on the front.

Instead of incorporating Face ID, Apple will bring the classic touch to screens with Touch ID built into the power button, similar to the company's iPads.

Other distinguished features include a new tech screen to make the crease less noticeable when the phone is folded. Moreover, the phone is also expected to come with Apple’s C2 modem, the same chip planned for iPhone 18 Pro phones.

The phone will not feature a physical SIM-card slot.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported earlier in this year about foldable phone’s screen specifications.

The device will have a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display. When it is folded, it will show the 9 to 9.5mm thickness.

Recently in September, 2025, Apple is officially launching the new iPhone 17 followed by the foldable phone in 2026.

In 2027, Apple is reportedly planning to uplift its game by launching an iPhone, a sort of anniversary model with curved glass edges.