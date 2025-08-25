Jackie Chan movie ‘The Shadow’s Edge’ climbs no 1 spot

Jackie Chan’s movie ‘The Shadow’s Edge’ climbed to the top spot at the China Box Office

Jackie Chan’s latest movie, The Shadow’s Edge, has hit the no.1 spot at the China Box Office during its second weekend.

The film has been a drastic shift for "Sing Lung" from martial arts action comedies to a serious crime thriller. The Shadow’s Edge earned RMB 182.9 million ($25 million) during the first week. Now, the movie has earned a total of $77.5 million.

This is a great comeback for the Chinese hero, as no movie has sold more tickets or earned more money during this time. Moreover, it is Jackie’s most successful movie since Kung Fu Yoga in 2017.

The Shadow’s Edge earned RMB 182.9 million (25 million) during the first week. Now, the movie has earned a total of $ 77.5 million.

It also ranked popular and secured high ratings on platforms like Douban and IMDb. Critics and movie enthusiasts are appreciating his role as one of the most serious and one of the best performances in a long time.

The story of The Shadow’s Edge is about a retired policeman, "Wong Tak-Chung", who works in surveillance, but he has to rejoin the police to catch a high-profile thief: “Wolf King.”

The film has been a drastic shift for "Sing Lung" from martial arts action comedies to a serious crime thriller.

The action movie gave a tough competition to the animated “Nobody” movie, which was pushed to number two, and “Dead to Rights” was placed third.

The latest release reinforced Jackie Chan’s legacy, shaped by his dedication to the craft. One of the reviewers commented on Wong Tak-Chung’s performance as a reaffirmation that legends can evolve with time, even at the age of 71.

What is Jackie Chan known for?

Jackie Chan is famous worldwide because of his stunts, acrobatic style, comic timing, and use of improvised weapons.