Watch: Thrilling Solar-powered car race in Australia

A solar-powered car race started in Australia on Sunday, August 24, 2025, to win the Bridgestone’s World Solar Challenge (WSC) 2025.

Drifting through the Australian Outback this weekend, the Solar-powered Electric Vehicles (EVs) steals the World’ Solar Power Challenge 2025.

With boat shape looking models these solar energy EVS has won many hearts at the Australian battle of the fins.

A fleet of high-Tech solar cars headed off under the Top End Sun on a journey across the New Holland’s outback.

According to BBC, 34 teams from all over the world participated the WSC competition held in Darwin, Australia. Car racing teams from 17 countries were cheered by people, waiting to see the vehicles embark on their 1,864 miles journey across the Australian Outback.

After months of preparation the cars were ready to participate in this amazing Bridgestone’s challenge.

More than 30 solar-powered racing cars have hit the road departing from Darwin for Adelaide as part of 18th World Solar Challenge.

Moreover, the solar-powered vehicles have been designed, built, and driven by students from all over the world, with several teams encountering rough patches early in the 3000 kilometers marathon race.

The Solar-powered EV contest is not just a race but a test of innovative technology for clean energy motoring.

As reported, the first vehicles are expected to start arriving in Adelaide on August 28, 2025, with the event closing on August 31, 2025. The exciting event held every two years since 1987.

Categories included in World Solar Challenge car race in Australia:

The Bridgestone's World Solar Challenge competition teams varied in three classes: Challenger, Cruiser, and Explorer.

Challenger: The Driver-only ‘Challenger’ class cars must travel 3000km on the power of sunshine, while Cruisers carry a passenger and in addition to solar power are able to charge from external sources after 5 p.m. Cruiser: The racing Class was created to encourage “green to the mainstream” concept cars kitted out with innovative, sustainable, and potentially practical features that could find their way into real-world design. Explorer: This Class provides an even broader platform to showcase perspective ideas in technology and renewables.

Event Ambassador Chris Selwood Remarks:

As reported by Bridgestone’s World Solar Challenge official site, the event’s ambassador Mr. Chris Selwood said he could not recall such a highly competitive field.

Moreover, Mr. Selwood said, “designing and building a solar car to travel 3000km, qualifying then making it to the start was an incredible achievement for those with dreams of a more sustainable future”.

“Safety for everyone is paramount and that’s one area that can’t be compromised,” he added.

“We wish all participants a safe journey as they chase and predict the sunshine on this 3,000-kilometre, extreme endurance adventure. A once in a lifetime journey to Adelaide,” Chris concluded.

The event attracts a global audience of millions, watching solar-powered cars designed, engineered and built at universities and schools in Australia and around the world.

Furthermore, Overseas entrants this year include teams from Germany, Sweden, Italy, Netherlands, Estonia, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Taiwan and the U.S.

About Bridgestone World Solar Challenge:

World Solar Challenge (WSC) was named as the “Bridgestone Solar Challenge” in 2013.

The event was first created in 1987 to encourage the Solar-powered Vehicles and have been held for 17-times over its 37 years history.

The car racing course is spread over 3000 kilometers through the Australian Out backs from Darwin in the Northern Territory to Adelaide in South Australia.