Zayn Malik breaks cover after ex Perrie Edwards’ shocking confessions

Zayn Malik has finally broken his silence after his ex girlfriend Perrie Edwards described their relationship as "toxic."

Returning to social media after more than a month, the former One Direction star treated fans yearning for a “zelfie” not only with a latest photo of himself but a delightful update on his life.

The carousel shows the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker spending quality summer time with his daughter Khai Malik, whom he shares with former partner Gigi Hadid.

The 31-year-old singer shared a glimpse of his getaway with the four -year-old at a monster truck rally, while another snapshot hinted that the father-daughter duo had a great time at the beach.

While the Stardust singer hasn’t directly addressed the comments made by the Little Mix songstress about their relationship, the calm and joyful tone of his Instagram post suggests he’s unbothered with her surprising confessions and is at peace with his life now.

His latest social media post came a couple of days after Perrie In a heartfelt interview on the We Need to Talk podcast, revealed that her relatiosnhip with Zayn was "a little bit toxic" and significantly impacted her perspective on dating.

The Shout Out To My Ex singer revealed that because it was her first relationship, she believed toxic dynamics were normal until she found true love in 2018 with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The Alienated singer and Perrie, 32, dated from 2011 to 2015 during which they got engaged in 2013. At the time, both were teenagers and eventually in their early 20s, navigating a high-profile relationship amid the peak of their fame, which likely made things difficult.

Since their breakup, both have grown and matured, evolving into distinct individuals with separate paths in life.

Zayn now amicably co-parents his daughter with Gigi, choosing to keep her largely out of the public eye.

Edwards is also a mother; she shares her three-year-old son Axel with her fiancé, professional footballer Alex.