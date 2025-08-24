Laufey opens up about 'shocking' success after going viral on social media

Laufey gets candid on struggling with fame in the age of internet

Laufey believes that she has gotten more famous than she expected to be, and its not always a good feeling.

The 26-year-old popstar, who brings jazz to pop music, reached a wide fanbase last year after her song, From The Start, went viral.

The Beautiful Stranger hitmaker has just released her new album, A Matter of Time, and speaking about a shift in her music, she told The Guardian, “I wanted to make more of a statement on this album. I’ve become known as a bit of a soft singer. I am that, but I also want to show parts of myself that aren’t that pretty.”

Laufey earned a Grammy award in 2024, in the best traditional pop vocal album category, leaving Bruce Springsteen behind.

The Second Best songstress, who is gearing up for her own stadium tour this autumn, recalled how after winning the Grammy, she got “a little bit scared.”

Laufey continued, “I had a more shocking kind of success than I thought I would ever have. With the flurry of it all, it got a bit hard for me to keep up mentally. It was the battle of seeing a bad photo of yourself online, or hearing bad comments about yourself.”

However, with time she has learnt to detach herself from what people on social media think of her. Laufey added, “I think often about how artists in the past were not led by external sources. Ella Fitzgerald wasn’t putting a 20-second clip of her new song out and having people read it to filth. I try so hard to not let [social media] shape my art.”