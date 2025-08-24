Meghan Markle ‘not ready to quit royal life’ despite new chapter in US

Meghan Markle may be hinting at a complete departure from her royal life as Prince Harry makes efforts for a reconciliation with King Charles, but her dalliance with royalty is not yet over.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of using her titles and association with the British royals for gaining popularity and has also been criticised for her privacy demands. There were even parodies made about the claims in shows like South Park.

A style expert previously shared that Meghan is ditching her ‘duchess dressing’ and opting for a more “approachable, modern, authentic and real” style as he focuses on her lifestyle brand and her life in the US.

However, royal author Tom Quinn is not convinced that Meghan truly wants to quit the royal life just yet.

“If Meghan really wanted to be a private person, all she needed to do was go back to America and keep quiet - but what Meghan wants is privacy combined with world fame,” he told Daily Mail.

Moreover, he pointed out that the As Ever founder is “perhaps both sinned against and sinning” given her slew of allegations against the royal family and what she plans to do next. Quinn believes that Meghan “genuinely wants to do good in the world even if the British find her ‘Californian therapy speak’ embarrassing and insincere”.

As far as her royal return is concerned, royal editor Duncan Larcombe believes that the feud is “worse than ever”.

Despite that, there is hope that the Harry could at least get a meeting with King Charles since William is unlikely to interfere between the father-son reunion, according to Larcombe.

And, if Meghan really wants it, Quinn suggests that the Duchess could find her way back into the royal fold through her husband or children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“It is also true that Meghan is a powerful personality determined to get her way,” Quinn said. “To use Harry’s own phrase, ‘What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.’ And Harry should know.”