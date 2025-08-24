Dwayne Johnson gives a peek into ‘special family moment’ from Hawaii

Dwayne Johnson has recently offered a peek into special family moment from Hawaii.

The Red Notice actor turned to Instagram and shared a clip from his hometown on August 23 where he was seen with his mother and daughters, dancing on his Samoan’s sacred dance.

In the caption, The Rock wrote, “I was blessed to have this very special moment on stage with my mom, my daughters, and our aiga (family) — dancing our Samoan culture’s sacred dance, the Taualuga.”

“It’s custom for Samoan men to take their shirts off to proudly show our Polynesian tatau (tattoo) and the intricate stories our ink tells,” said the 53-year-old.

Dwayne continued, “Also custom for Samoan women to lift their lava lavas up to proudly show their beautiful malu (tattoo) on their legs as well.”

In the clip, the Jungle Cruise actor could be seen “slapping the ground as a way to show my respect for how significant this is and how SACRED our ground becomes in this moment with our elders (and my daughters dancing next to me).”

“It’s emotional. You can’t help but feel it. The mana,” he remarked.

The Moana 2 star reflected, “Life is busy for everyone – so special moments like this mean the world to me, to honor our family, our culture and always so good coming back home to Hawaii.”

In the end, he gave a shout out to his family.

Meanwhile, Dwayne’s fans dropped their love for the actor’s custom in the comment section.

One said, “This kind of culture is amazing. Despite all the power of the new age, this culture retains its beauty and strength.”

Another added, “Your culture is so so beautiful… it makes me so emotional.”