Meghan Markle 'snubbed' by 'fake' celebrity friends ahead of major milestone

Meghan Markle failed to pull Hollywood A-Listers for her Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan'

Meghan Markle is learning a hard lesson about who her real friends are.

In just two days, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, will unveil part two of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan, but the cast list has already raised eyebrows.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Suits actress has once again struggled to secure major names for the show. While Chrissy Teigen is the biggest guest this season, insiders have branded the lineup “underwhelming” and “just a bunch of random people she knows.”

It’s a far cry from Meghan’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, where her guest list suggested she was destined to rule Hollywood. Oprah Winfrey, Idris Elba, James Corden, and George and Amal Clooney all turned up at St George’s Chapel.

Yet royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the outlet that many of these relationships were more for optics than genuine friendship.

“George and Amal Clooney cheerfully admitted they did not know the bride. Meghan had only met Oprah once before the wedding,” he said, noting that the couple’s televised interview with the host was “not considered the highlight of Oprah’s career.”

Fitzwilliams added that the absence of true A-list support now highlights Meghan’s “lack of pulling power,” calling it “embarrassing.” Even Serena Williams, one of her supposed closest friends, has not appeared on her series.

As journalist Tina Brown previously wrote in The Palace Papers, Meghan’s wedding guest list was “a portrait not of Meghan’s intimate circle but of the friends she most wanted to recruit.”