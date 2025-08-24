Sophie Turner shares real reason why she will never leave UK

Sophie Turner has recently decided she isn’t going to return to the United States ever again.

The British actress, who moved back to England after Joe Jonas split in 2023, explained why she would never live in America during an interview with Flaunt Friday.

Sophie emhasised that the main reason to move to the UK has been her “wellness” and she feels happy to be surrounded by her childhood friends.

“I just feel so at home here; I never want to move again,” said the 29-year-old, who grew up in Chesterton but now lives in London.

The Game of Thrones star revealed the biggest lesson she’s learned about herself after moving back to England.

“Living in the States, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them,” mentioned Sophie.

However, the Dark Phoenix actress remarked, “I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them.”

When Sophie returned to the UK, Sophie made an appearance in hit ITV drama, Joan.

She recalled celebrating a wrap party of TV series, Joan, with her colleagues after filming was over, which prompted critics to blame her of being an “unfit parent”.

“It’s like, ‘Yeah, mothers, you can work now guys, you don’t have to stay at home, but like God forbid you have a social life,” she told the outlet.

Looking back at all those headlines slamming her as a mother, Sophie added, “It was horrific.”

Meanwhile, the interview came after Joe talked about the most intimidating parts of his divorce from Sophie and even gave a peek into her love life during a TalkShopLive stream.