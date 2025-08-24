Sydney Sweeney’s co-star defends ‘Americana’ after film faces backlash

Singer Halsey urges fans to watch 'Americana' amid ongoing criticism

Sydney Sweeney’s co-star is stepping up to defend the actress following the boycott of her film Americana over ‘questionable’ grounds.

Singer Halsey, who stars alongside the Euphoria actress in the crime thriller, has expressed her frustration after the controversial American Eagle jeans ad hurt the film’s success.

Halsey took to Instagram on Thursday, August 21, to urge her followers to watch Americana despite the damage to its reputation.

While she was clear about defending the film, the artist stopped short of defending Sweeney herself.

She wrote in one since-deleted post,“You should go see this movie. because @tonytost made an exceptional film, in honour of a genre he knows intimately. Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24 hr gossip tabloid denim bulls***.

“He’s an incredible artist who made a great film with a group of hardworking, talented people. If you love cinema, then you should know that cinema comes first [sic]. This is cinema.”

This comes after the 27-year-old faced criticism over her American Eagle campaign, with some accusing it of endorsing eugenics and far-right politics.