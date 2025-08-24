Ed Sheeran opens up about 'worst' decision which led to huge loss

Ed Sheeran reflects on wrong decisions he has taken spontaneously

Ed Sheeran knows how its like to lose something special in his life, and he learned the lesson because of his beloved purchase.

The 34-year-old singer recalled losing his £200,000 Aston Martin car, which he now calls his “worst purchase” ever, in a new interview.

The Photograph hitmaker made an appearance at Barry Keoghan’s YouTube show, GOAT Talk: Crowned by Culture, for an interview ahead of his upcoming album release.

Looking back at losing his car, Sheeran shared, "I was driving back from the studio and there's a country lane to get to my house, and I was driving down it and there was this big puddle.”

He continued, “I was like: 'I'll just drive slowly through this puddle.' I keep trying to start it, then I open my door and all this water comes in, and I left it on the road.”

However, the Shape of You singer had to regret his decision later because "Someone picked it up and I haven't seen it since. It's the worst purchase I ever made.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sheeran paid a tribute to 50 Cent for his debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, which he listened to with his dad, John Sheeran.

“I listened to that weirdly with my dad the other day. I was topless with a beer in my hand, explaining to him how great If I Can’t was because it’s not a full eight-bar chorus. It’s, like, six bars. I’m like, ‘This is genius,'” he recalled.