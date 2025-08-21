Harry Styles plans about new album release and music tour revealed

'Sign of the Times' singer went on hiatus following 'Love on Tour' in 2023

Grammy winner Harry Styles’ fans are going crazy as they have finally received a promising update regarding his comeback.

The 31-year-old pop star has been on a hiatus following the completion of his "Love On Tour" in 2023.

Reportedly, Harry was working on his fourth studio album, which according to an insider, has now been completed.

Host of The Fox's Fifi, Fev & Nick on Melbourne Breakfast radio show, Brendan “Fev” Fevola revealed the singer’s plan about releasing new music.

He disclosed, “I’ve got some hot press. It was word of mouth, straight from a very, very close confidant. Harry Styles has now completed his album; it’s been completed for about a month.”

According to Fev, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker is planning on releasing his new album in 2026. He is also expected to be touring in Australia next year.

“He’s going to be releasing that album, maybe late this year or early next year. When an album gets released, what do they do? They tour.”

“He’ll be touring Australia next year. 100% coming to Australia. It’s huge news”, revealed the Brendan.

Harry Styles, who is globally acclaimed to be a part of former band One Direction, is allegedly taking some time to bring out new album because he is still mourning the sudden death of former bandmate, Liam Payne.