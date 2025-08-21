Princess Andre wins over viewers with her first solo TV project

Princess Andre is thriving in her TV career despite the ongoing feud between her mother Katie Price and father Peter Andre. T

The rising star, 18, has previously explained why she does not feel it right to comment on her parents' long-standing feud following their split 16 years ago.

The Princess has landed her first solo project, The Princess Diaries and is now focused on fan reaction to her ITV2 reality series which follows her career as an influencer.

Taking to TikTok, Princess brushed the family drama aside as she asked fans for their opinions on her show while doing her makeup. She said: 'I want to know how many of you have actually watched my TV show. If you watched it, what did you think of it? What was your favourtie part?

Fans seem to be loving the show, as most of the comments were positive. One wrote: 'We need more episodes!' I love your TV show, I can see your confidence grow you are going to be so successful.'

It comes after Princess was asked about her parents' feud and whether she would ever reach out to her mother to discuss it. She replied: 'No, she says, it's not worth it. Mum can be annoyed about something and then we send each other a message and we are fine,' she told The Guardian.