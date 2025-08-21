Lana Del Rey reveals cherished wedding keepsake ahead of anniversary

Lana Del Rey is gearing up to mark her one-year wedding anniversary with Jeremy Dufrene.

The Cinnamon Girl singer has revealed a romantic wedding memento via Instagram.

The post came just one month before her wedding anniversary.

She shared a carousel of images with the last picture featuring a white lace daily with their initials "l & J" and a heart embroidered in red stitching. On top of the doily was a gold flower pin with diamonds.

The lovebirds tied the knot on September 24, 2024 after being romantically linked in August 2024.

Following their wedding, a source told People magazine about the deep love Del Ray and Dufrene share with each other.

"Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He's a great guy. He's charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well. She's an old soul," the source said.

While the anniversary is round the corner, Del Ray is also preparing for her 10th studio album tentatively titled The Right Person Will Stay. The record is expected to be in country genre.