Nick Jonas hates sitting on bed with wife Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas, the Jonas Brothers star, has opened up about his unusual bedroom habits with wife Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview with NowThis' Are You Okay? series.

The singer shared his "beige flag," a term used to describe mildly odd partner behavior, and revealed that he sees the bed as a no-go zone for anything besides sleep.

"I think beds are for sleeping only," Jonas said. "Like, I don’t sit on the bed, I don’t eat on the bed, I don’t read a book in bed or watch TV. I can’t do it."

When asked about having a TV in the bedroom, Jonas confirmed that they do have one, but instead of lounging next to his wife, he sets up his own chair nearby. "My wife watches it, I would put a seat up next to her and watch it that way," he added.

He explained that he doesn't like it when the bed gets warm, saying, "I just don’t like it to get warm. I run hot. It’s a whole thing."

Despite this quirk, the couple's marriage seems to be going strong, with fans reacting mixedly to the revelation. Some have called it "crazy," while others have praised Jonas for being true to himself.

The conversation didn't stop at bedroom habits. Jonas also shared his love for the viral slang "it's giving," saying, "I think ‘it’s giving’ is the greatest setup of a sentence ever created. Whoever created it, thank you. It has changed my life."

He even weighed in on public policy, stating that he's willing to "die on the hill" of free public transportation for tax-paying citizens. Interestingly, Jonas has practiced what he preaches, taking the subway to the Met Gala twice, where he first met Priyanka Chopra.