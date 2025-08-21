Google’s Pixel 10 phones raise bar with smarter AI

Google has recently launched a new line-up of Pixel smartphones powered with the smarter AI tools to anticipate users’ needs and raise the bar for smartphones.

The Pixel 10 phones consist of new AI-powered software, featuring 100x Pro Res Zoom interpolated by AI, camera coach, voice translator in one’s voice, improved stabilization via Video Boost, and C2PA compliance.

Another interesting feature in Pixel 10 android phones is Gemini’s new Magic Cue that enables chatbots to go through one’s digital life and bring up the relevant information on the phone just when one needs it.

Another feature also includes AI-assisted “Camera Coach” that will automatically suggest the best lens mode, lighting and framing angle, when a lens is being focused on an object.

Google’s Pixel 10 phones raise bar with smarter AI

The premium models, including Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro, demonstrate a “Super Res” option that deploys AI tools to zoom up to 100 times the resolution to capture the minute details of objects located miles away from the camera.

The other AI-powered specifications include:

Translation of phone conversations in different languages using users voices

Call Message lets one skip voicemails

Magic Cue gives one information when you need it

Brief-like “Daily Hub” feature

Google’s Pixel 10 phones raise bar with smarter AI

Google's Pixel phones are rewriting the rules of mobile AI. While Apple’s Siri reboot waits in the wings until 2026, Pixel is already translating voices, reading context, and acting instantly. The future isn’t promised. It’s deployed.

Google executive Rick Osterloh during a 75-minute presentation in New York about the new Pixel phone, said, “There has been a lot of hype about this and, frankly, a lot of broken promises too.”

“We think this year we have a game-changing phone with game-changing technology,” Osterloh said.

Google has increasingly been integrating the AI tools in its phones since 2023, with this year’s models taking it to another level.