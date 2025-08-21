Tom Sandoval reveals TV future after ‘America’s Got Talent’ elimination

Tom Sandoval's future after America’s Got Talent elimination

Tom Sandoval’s run on America’s Got Talent has officially come to an end, but it's not an end for his time on television

During the August 20 episode, host Terry Crews announced which three acts from the quarterfinals would be moving on to the next stage.

Sandoval and his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, didn’t receive enough votes from viewers and were eliminated from the competition.

While his journey on the talent stage may be over, Sandoval’s reality TV career is far from slowing down.

Speaking to Us Weekly in late July, the 43-year-old revealed that he has already wrapped filming House of Villains season three.

“I’m hearing such good things from production and people around that [show] that it’s gonna be an amazing season — maybe the best season yet,” he said, adding that the experience turned out to be even better than expected.

Earlier this year, Peacock confirmed Sandoval would appear alongside Christine Quinn, Jackie Christie, Drita D’Avanzo, and other reality TV favorites as they compete to be crowned America’s ultimate supervillain.

Reflecting on filming, he shared, “It was such a great experience. I really was so pleasantly surprised. It might be one of my favorites yet. … In a show like House of Villains, you really have an opportunity to develop friendships and connections. I was in there making cocktails and it was a really cool environment.”

Fans have also been speculating that Sandoval and his girlfriend, Victoria Robinson, could join season three of The Valley.

But according to him, nothing has been decided.

“I don’t really have any plans to do it,” he explained. “I have mixed feelings about it. I really have enjoyed not showing up and just having to film, where you just show up and you just about spill your stuff all the time.

I also have a lot of things in the works right now. Obviously I can’t talk about it, but I’m working on a lot of stuff behind the scenes.”

Although America’s Got Talent didn’t pan out the way he may have hoped, Sandoval is focused on the future and hopes to bring his band to more live audiences across the country.