'The Summer I Turned Pretty' actor breaks down latest episode of series

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Sean Kaufman opens up about the latest episode

The Summer I Turned Pretty’s Sean Kaufman is opening up about the latest episode, weighing in on the debate surrounding the show’s ‘stressful’ love triangle.

Kaufman, who portrays Steven in the series, is getting candid about the romantic dilemma in the third and final season.

During an exclusive interview with People magazine, the actor recently explained why he found himself torn between the two women in his life.

He told the outlet, “I had no idea what to expect. When we started season 3, we weren't given all the scripts, so to go episode by episode and see how it plays out, and see the love triangle start to form, was very interesting and fun.”

The 25-year-old broke down the latest episode, revealing how the love story begins to wrap up in the final installment of the series.

Speaking about the August 20 episode, Kaufman said, “Yeah, it’s a big one. It’s the first time you see the dynamic between the three of them.”

For those unfamiliar, the actor stars alongside Rain Spencer and Denise in the series’ central love triangle.