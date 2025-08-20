Wasim Akram reveals five standout players of his time

Wasim Akram walks across the field after the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Afghanistan and India at Kensington Oval on June 20, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. — AFP

Pakistan former skipper Wasim Akram opened up about the toughest batter he ever bowled to while unveiling his list of the top five cricketers he played against.

Speaking on the Stick to Cricket podcast alongside England greats Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David Lloyd, and Phil Tufnell, Akram reflected on the highlights of his 17-year career.

When asked to name the best batter, the 59-year-old picked West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards.

"People often ask me who the best batsman I bowled to was. For me, it has to be Sir Vivian Richards. It’s not just about his batting — it was the whole package, the charisma he carried with him," Akram said.

He added that he also faced many other greats, including Allan Border, Graham Gooch, Sachin Tendulkar, and Brian Lara.

"Sir Viv was at the end of his career in 1987-88, but what a character he was — everyone’s hero," Akram added.

The legendary left-arm pacer went on to name the five best cricketers he played against during his career.

"My top has to be Imran Khan, because of what he did for Pakistan. Then Viv Richards, Martin Crowe, Brian Lara, and Sachin Tendulkar," he revealed.

Akram also recalled some of the toughest contests he faced, singling out Australian wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist in ODIs.

"I very rarely played against the great Ricky Ponting, but in ODIs, Adam Gilchrist was one who really troubled me," he admitted.

When asked about the best countries to play cricket in, Akram chose England and Australia.

"It's hard to pick just one. England is special because of its rich history, excellent facilities, knowledge of the game, and easy travel. And then, of course, Australia," he said.

"I remember touring there in 1989 after my first year with Lancashire, and Imran [Khan] told me, 'If you perform against Australia in their own conditions, you'll be recognised straight away.' And that's exactly what happened," Akram concluded.