Google Pixel lineup hit by price leaks ahead of launch event

The prices of Google’s new lineup of Pixel phones, watches, and Pixel Buds 2A have been leaked ahead of accessories launch.
Leaker Evan Blass shared the leaked prices on X for the Pixel 10 family, including the 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold.
Besides phone prices, the leaks also give insights into the prices for the Pixel Buds 2A. The price of Buds 2A is around $129 which is up a little from the original $99 Buds A-Series that launched four years ago.
The leak also contains the prices for various charging accessories too, including PixelSnap wireless charging line that is considered to be Google’s Qi2 alternative to Apple’s MagSafe.
Here is the pricing list of Google Pixel lineup ahead of Pixel official launch even on August 20, 2025.
