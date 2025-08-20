Google Pixel lineup hit by price leaks ahead of launch event

The prices of Google’s new lineup of Pixel phones, watches, and Pixel Buds 2A have been leaked ahead of accessories launch.

Leaker Evan Blass shared the leaked prices on X for the Pixel 10 family, including the 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold.

Besides phone prices, the leaks also give insights into the prices for the Pixel Buds 2A. The price of Buds 2A is around $129 which is up a little from the original $99 Buds A-Series that launched four years ago.

The leak also contains the prices for various charging accessories too, including PixelSnap wireless charging line that is considered to be Google’s Qi2 alternative to Apple’s MagSafe.

Here is the pricing list of Google Pixel lineup ahead of Pixel official launch even on August 20, 2025.

Pixel 10 Pro

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

Pixel 10 Pro XL

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,319

1TB: $1,549

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

256GB: $1,799 512GB: $1,919 1TB: $2,149

Pixel Watch 4

41mm Wi-Fi: $349

41mm LTE: $449

45mm Wi-Fi: $399

45mm LTE: $499

Pixel Buds 2A: $129

Pixelsnap Charger

$39.99

Pixel Flex 67W Charger

$59.99

Pixelsnap Charger with Stand