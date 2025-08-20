Royal family makes first statement after shocking details exposed

The royal family made its first statement after a member was charged with serious sexual assault claims.

The Norwegian royals marked the special occasion of Princess Mette-Marit despite shocking claims made against her son, Marius Borg Høiby.

On their official Instagram page, the Norwegian Palace released a photo to mark the Crown Princess’s 52nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to Crown Princess Mette‑Marit, who celebrates her birthday today!" the message reads alongside the picture.

For the unversed, Marius was born to Princess Mette when she was in a relationship before marrying Crown Prince Haakon.

As per Express, the royal figure's son was "charged with 32 offences, including four counts of rape, on Monday."

As per the royal family member's lawyer, Marius denied the serious accusations; however, he decided to "plead guilty" to lesser charges.

Oslo state attorney Sturla Henriksbo dubbed the case "very serious."

He said, This case is very serious. Rape and violence in close relationships are very serious acts that can leave lasting traces and destroy lives."

"The fact that Marius Borg Høiby is a member of the royal family should, of course, not mean that he should be treated more lightly or more severely than if similar acts had been committed by others."

On the other hand, the Norwegian Royal family earlier said in a statement that they are following legal procedures while maintaining silence about the charges.