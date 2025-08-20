Julia Fox gets honest about cosmetic surgery regrets

Julia Fox has recently expressed her regret over cosmetic procedure in the past to appeal to the male gaze.

The model opened up about avoiding any cosmetic work done to change her appearance in a profile for Allure magazine.

“It's super important when you become famous or a public figure to be transparent,” she told the outlet.

Julia explained, “Now, when I see someone and I can tell they've never done anything.”

The Uncut Gems actress revealed she “could go back and be that person”.

“I was so hung up on this idea that I needed to be attractive to men so that I could survive,” pointed out the 35-year-old.

Julia previously discussed having Botox, liposuction, a rhinoplasty and veneers, but revealed she doesn't have any current plans for future procedures at age 21.

“I probably will [get more work done one day], but I'm just not as concerned with it right now," she stated.

The Presence actress mentioned that she’s preferred to embrace ageing, but she still has fears about getting older.

“That's what I think I'm the most scared of, feeling old, and there are times where I feel old… tired, over it, disillusioned,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Julia explained how she approached to ageing, saying, “Am I going to chase the way I used to look, or am I going to evolve and see what's on the other side?”

“It could be something totally different, and I'm choosing to go that way. I just want to see who's there waiting for me. It'll definitely be uncomfortable, but I think I'm ready for it,” added the model and actress.