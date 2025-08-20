OpenAI introduces cheapest ChatGPT plan costing $4.6 month

OpenAI introduces cheapest ChatGPT plan in India costing $4.6 month

OpenAI has officially launched a low-cost subscription plan priced at 399 rupees ($4.57) a month for the Indian users, marking its most affordable plan offering to date.

This significant move with an initiative for India-only subscription plan particularly means that the company seeks to drive user growth in the world’s most populous country.

The low-cost plan, primarily called ChatGPT Go, aims to provide wider access to the chatbot’s most advanced features equivalent to $4.57.

In a social media post, Nick Turley who leads ChatGPT said that this plan provides 10 times more message limits, file uploading, and image generations compared to the free access.

He further explained, “Making ChatGPT more affordable has been a key task from users. We’re rolling out Go in India first and will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries.”

Meanwhile in February OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with the Indian IT Minister Ashwini Vaishaw, and discussed the country's plan of creating a low-cost artificial intelligence (AI) plan.

Currently OpenAI has two paid plans. The first one is ChatGPT Plus which costs 1,999 rupees a month in India and $20 internationally.

Its preeminent ChatGPT Pro, priced at 19,900 rupees a month in India, and $200 internationally.

The other competitors of OpenAI have been eyeing India, and its growing base of over 800 million internet users, wanting to gain a stronghold in the market.

Last month, AI-powered answer engine Perplexity teamed up with an Indian multinational company Bharti Airtel to provide customers a free plan, while Google has been offering free one-year subscriptions to its Google AI Pro plan for students aged 18 and above.