Prince Harry sent an emotional reminder to his father, King Charles, with his meaningful gesture for a key royal figure.

For the unversed, it was recently reported that the Duke of Sussex wrote a heartfelt letter in honour of the forgotten army and his late grandfather, Prince Philip, which was secretly placed at the National Memorial Arboretum on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

Harry took his friend to quietly place his note and a wreath of red poppies at the Burma Star Memorial after the King and Queen Camilla's appearance at the service.

Speaking of the mover, royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop said that the Duke of Sussex sent a heartwarming message to the royal family as he also served in the army.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "Last week's VJ Day anniversary was heavy with emotion; a sombre recall of the cost of conflict 80 years after the end of the Pacific War beneath the leafy calm of Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum."

She added, "Thirty-three veterans made the journey and were honoured by King Charles, who assured them they would never be forgotten. A perfect day, but one without mention of his forgotten son, Prince Harry, once the Royal Family's most effective military figurehead."

Calling the letter "thoughtful," Dr Tessa expressed sympathy with Harry, who detailed "the 'unforgiving terrain' and years of endurance 'far from home' that the service personnel endured..."

Harry's message "served to remind King and country of the gaping hole Harry's absence has left in the commemorative circuit."

It has been understood that the King, who held a high regard for his late father, was moved to tears by his darling boy's meaningful letter.