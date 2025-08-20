Katy Perry reacts to Madonna’s giant Labubu birthday cake

Madonna's lifelong dream comes true on milestone birthday

Madonna shared a glimpse from her 67th birthday celebrations and among her followers some famous names reacted to her post, including Katy Perry.

Earlier this week, the pop icon posted a reel on Instagram from her milestone birthday celebrations.

Accompanied by her boyfriend, Hakeem Morris, and her two daughters, Mercy and Lourdes, the Crazy for You singer jetted off to Siena, Italy, to fulfill a long-held dream: watching the historic Palio horse race.

The video featured the Vogue singer, her 28-year-old boyfriend, and her daughters Mercy, 19, and Lourdes, 28, dancing with locals, witnessing the iconic horse race, and enjoying a spectacular fireworks display.

Among the many birthday cakes shown in the video montage, the Material Girl vocalist was seen blowing out candles on a giant pink Labubu cake. She later cut the cake, which featured the words, "Happy birthday Madudu."

In the comments section of the reel, several celebrities sent their well wishes to the Queen of Pop. The Roar singer, who recently ended her nearly decade-long relationship with Orlando Bloom, praised Madonna with a comment reading, "MY QUEEN."

Additionally, TV host Andy Cohen warmly wrote, "Happy birthday Queen," while former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau added, "Happy happy birthday."