Titanic return: New expedition after OceanGate tragedy

The most recent successful expedition to the Titanic wreck was in July 2024 by RMS Titanic, Inc.

The Titanic shipwreck still fascinates billionaires even after the OceanGate tragedy in 2023, which killed five people after the submersible implosion into the deep sea.

RMS Titanic, Inc., with the exclusive rights to the wreck site by a U.S. federal court, began an expedition to the 1912 ship. The exploration was focused on historical and scientific documentation rather than tourism.

The primary goal was to take a high-resolution mosaic of the entire wreck and debris field using cutting-edge technology. This was achieved by deploying unmanned, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) equipped with an advanced imaging system.

The submersible industry is eager to send another craft to restore the confidence of the deep-sea explorers.

The aim was to assess the current state of the wreckage, identify which part is at risk of being lost forever, and honour the life of Titanic expert Paul-Henri “PH” Nargeolet, who died in the recent Titan submersible tragedy.

David Gallo, the co-leader of the expedition, told the BBC that “we want to see the wreck with a clarity and precision that’s never before been achieved.”

Patrick Lahey, the CEO of Triton Submarines, who planned to build a $20 million submersible, in an interview said, “Titanic is a wreck that’s covered in marine and soft coral. People want to go there for the same reason that they want to climb Mount Everest.”

Deep-sea travel is a dream of the richest people in the world. According to the New York Post, there are billionaires like Ray Dalio, Gabe Newell, and Roman Abramovich who own submersibles capable of deep dives.

Since its discovery in 1985, numerous expeditions have explored the Titanic wreck. Most of them were successful in doing research and artefact recovery.

The most notable one is the failure of the OceanGate Titan submersible implosion in 2023.

