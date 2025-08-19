Why UK students struggle with Maths after 16?

Mathematics is one of the most popular A level subjects in the United Kingdom (U.K.). Further maths, a separate A-level course, is growing fast.

But many experts are worried that students who stop studying maths after 16 may lack the skills they need for university and work.

Students who pass GCSE maths but do not take A-level maths can study “core maths.”

This course, started in 2014, helps students use maths in real life. It covers topics like graphs, statistics, spreadsheets, risk, and probability.

Despite its benefits, few students take core maths. In 2025, only 15,327 enrolled, up from 12,810 in 2024.

That is a small number compared to all students who finish GCSE maths. Many who would benefit still skip it.

Many university courses include maths or numbers, even if they don’t require A-level maths.

Subjects like psychology, business, sociology, health sciences, and IT need math skills.

Students who stop learning after GCSE often struggle with confidence and fluency in using maths.

A 2010 Nuffield Foundation report found that UK students lag behind other countries in math after 16.

Research by the Royal Society also shows that this leaves many unprepared for university or careers. Over half of the British adults are estimated to have low math skills.

Schools get extra funding to teach core maths, and universities support it.

Experts say more needs to be done. Schools need stronger signals from universities, and more students should study maths until 18.

The Royal Society’s 2024 report recommends reforms to improve maths and data skills for future careers. Core maths is a good start.

Mathematics after 16 is not just a school subject. It helps students in higher education and their careers.

Increasing participation in core maths and other A-level maths courses will give young people the skills they need for the future.