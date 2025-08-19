Zelenskyy’s formal attire sparks viral buzz: why netizens complain about missing tie?

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s black suit during his Oval Office meeting with Donald Trump sparked a viral buzz, with netizens expressing mixed opinions.

While some praised his formal attire, others criticized the absence of a tie, with one user commenting, “He’s still not wearing a tie.”

Zelenskyy’s decision to wear a suit marked a departure from his usual military-style attire, drawing attention to his wardrobe shift.

Moreover, the change didn’t go unnoticed, as a reporter who had earlier questioned his informal dress back in February even complained him on the new look.

The moment sparked online buzz, with many interpreting the attire shift as an intentional gesture to align with the tone of the meeting or to signal a new diplomatic approach.

Let’s decode all the buzz here:

As soon as the pictures and videos from the meeting at the Oval Office surfaced on social media, they quickly went viral.

Oner user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “He's still not wearing a tie.”

An eagle-eyed X user also pointed out the sneakers he wore under the formal attire and said, “But Zelenskyy is wearing a suit Bro, he is literally wearing sneakers.”

One compared him with Vinny, “Zelenskyy’s in a suit in the same way that Vinny was in a suit…”

One admired him, "Zelenskyy has more class than Trump’s entire cabinet combined."

“In his place, I would borrow that big suit from David Byrne,” one said.

Another one added, “Looks like no tie and his jacket is a modified military field jacket (tailored to make it more ‘businesslike’) with 4 large pockets. Good. He has 1000x more class than Trump.”

It appears that Zelenskyy has carefully selected his attire for the meeting with Donald Trump, knowing the power of social media and the buzz it creates. This time who knows?

He might have thought becoming the talk of the town could give him an upper hand in talks with the most powerful man in the world, U.S. President Donald Trump!