Ozzy Osbourne’s documentary cancelled last minute before release: Here’s why

Black Sabbath famed Ozzy Osbourne's life documentary was pulled hours before its premiere on Monday.
Osbourne: Coming Home was supposed to release on BBC One yesterday, but it was unexpectedly removed from the TV listings and instead it was replaced with an episode of Fake Or Fortune.
One of the spokespersons of the renowned channel shared the news while saying that the documentary had been "moved in the schedules".
The film was postponed to air last minute "without any explanation". But the reason behind the surprising move has been finally revealed.
On Tuesday, the BBC spokesperson released a statement in which he opened that the airing delayed out of respect to his “family’s wishes.”
"Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time. We are respecting the family’s wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film.
"The new TX (transmission) date will be confirmed shortly”, the statement read.
The 76-year-old rock legend passed away on July 22 following his farewell performance with Black Sabbath bandmates on July 5.
