World's oldest lemur 'Stumpy' died at 39

World oldest lemur 'Stumpy' died at 39

A lemur named “stumpy” has sadly passed away at the Scotland's Zoo. The iconic Madagascar animal was the World’s oldest lemur and he died at the incredible age of 39.

He was the oldest lemur living in captivity. The ring-tailed died peacefully at the Five Sister’s Zoo in West Calder on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

Stumpy was described by the zoo keepers as the “true ambassador of species”. The lemur lived double the average age of his species.

According to the Guinness World record, Stumpy was the “World’s oldest ring-tailed lemur living in captivity as of 2025 records.

Stumpy was born in Surrey, South East England in 1986 and then the lemur arrived at the Five Sister’s Zoo in 2005 along with his six sons.

Throughout his life, the brachiator mammal became the patriarch of his sizeable family.

The lemur had 11 offsprings, 25 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter leaving behind his legacy spanning five generations.

This beige colored lemur captured the hearts of visitors at the Five Sister’s Zoo with his most captivating features like his unusual short tail which also gave him this unique name, "Stumpy".

The prosimian lemur quicky became the Five Sister’s zoo’s identity with the attractive logo simply inspired by him.

The zoo spokesperson said “Stumpy was the true ambassador for his species and our Zoo. He will be remembered not only for his longevity but for the joy he brought to so many”

Another keeper also described Stumpy as “sweet boy” who used to enjoy sunbaths.

Lemurs usually eat fresh browse of seasonal fruits, vegetables or plants.

Figs are considered as most desirable fruit among lemurs but according to his keepers, Stumpy used to enjoy fresh willows.

While talking to Daily Record, senior manager at Five Sisters Zoo, Mr. Gary Curran remembered the lemur in emotional sentiments: “Stumpy has been with us since day one and we’ve grown together”.

“He is an absolute character and a real ambassador for what long-term animal care achieves,” he added.

This lemur has set the bench mark for life-time, he demonstrated the power of education, animal expert care and advocacy.

“He taught us so much from refining his care routine to adapting our enrichment strategies, we are incredibly proud to see this recognition by the Guiness World record,” said the zoo management.

Stumpy celebrated his last 39th birthday on June 15,2025 at Five Sisters zoo

The zoo administration also states that Stumpy’s record breaking age served as a milestone for the wider conservation community.

Stumpy celebrated his last 39th birthday on June 15, 2025 at Five Sisters, surrounded by two sons and zoo keepers.