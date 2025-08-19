Japan to launch first yen-indexed stablecoin

JPYC becomes Japan’s first yen pegged coin which will be backed by Japanese government bonds and through domestic savings. Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) issued a license to the same-name crypto startup recently.

Startup CEO Noritaka Okabe revealed in a news conference that the digital stable token, which will be called JPYC, will be fully exchangeable to the Japanese currency yen.

"Initially, we expect demand to come from institutional investors, hedge funds and family offices in Japan," Okabe further added.

Techpreneur wrapped up the announcement: "Eventually, we aim to have JPYC used overseas as digital yen and delivered to people across the world."

Coin, which is planned to be launched around autumn this year, 2025, will be free from any transaction charges and it will allow more JGBs holding on to a higher number of stablecoin issuance which generate more revenue from interests on money on holdings.

Such decentralized stable coins offers quick and cost effective solutions and are now getting into the momentum of global crypto businesses.

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a stablecoins rules and regulations bill into federal law in July 2025, to accommodate these coins usage in routine pay methods.