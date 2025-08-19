Aubery Plaza explains how she copes with grief after husband’s demise

Aubery Plaza has recently explained how she's been coping with grief after the death of her late husband Jeff Baena.

The Parks & Recreation star shared rare insight into her life after her husband's tragic passing at 47 earlier this year during an appearance on the latest episode of her friend Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.

When Amy asked how she’s dealing with precious loss, Aubrey replied, “Overall, I'm here and I'm functioning. I feel really grateful to be moving through the world.”

“I think I'm okay, but it's like a daily struggle, obviously,” admitted the 41-year-old.

Interestingly, Aubery reportedly likened her grief to the 2025 movie, The Gorge, featuring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy.

The White Lotus actress told the podcast host, “This is a really dumb analogy and it was kind of a joke at a certain point, but I actually mean it. Did you see that movie The Gorge?”

“It's like an alien movie or something with Miles,” continued Aubery.

The American actress mentioned that in The Gorge movie, “there's like a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's gorge in between and it's filled with all these like monster people that are trying to get them”.

“I swear when I watched it, I was like that feels like what my grief is like or what grief could be like,” stated Aubery.

Meanwhile, the actress noted that every time, “there's like a giant ocean of awfulness, that's like right there and I can see it”.

“Sometimes I just want to dive into it, and just like be in it. Then sometimes I just look at it, and sometimes I try to get away from it. But, it's always there,” she added.