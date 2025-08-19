Madonna’s lifelong dream comes true on milestone birthday

Madonna’s latest birthday was nothing short of magical as her lifelong dream finally came true.

On the occasion of her milestone birthday, the Popular singer, accompanied by her boyfriend Hakeem Morris and her daughters Mercy and Lourdes, flew to Siena, Italy, to fulfill a long-held dream: watching the historic Palio horse race.

Madonna, who turned 67 on August 16, posted an Instagram reel on Monday, August 18, to share highlights from her birthday celebrations during the epic vacation.

"My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Sienna that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482!!" she wrote alongside the video montage. "There are no words to describe."

The Material Girl songstress continued, "The excitement , the suspense and the Pageantry!! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins!"

"The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille! [Horse emoji]," she added before ending the caption with, "Dreams do come true! Happy Birthday to me!!! [red heart emoji] Ciao Italia!"

The clip featured the Vogue singer, her 28-year-old boyfriend and her daughters Mercy, 19, and Lourdes, 28, dancing with locals, witnessing the iconic horse race, and enjoying an exciting fireworks display.

Additionally, among the many birthday cakes the Crazy For You vocalist cut was a huge pink Labubu cake featuring the words, "Happy birthday Madudu."