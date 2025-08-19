Hawaii on edge as Kilauea poised for another fiery eruption

Kilauea , known as one of the world’s most active volcanoes, is currently erupting from two vents simultaneously with molten lava shooting high into the sky. The lava’s vivid red and orange glow is lighting up the night across the summit crater.

As Kilauea rumbles to life, scientists warn of an impending eruption in the coming days, marking its 31st eruption since December, 2024.

Hawaii on edge as Kilauea poised for another fiery eruption

Foreign visitors and residents will witness the spectacle first-hand at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It is also expected that hundreds of thousands will also come for livestreams.

The US Geological Survey has issued online feeds that are captured by three camera angles , offering a virtual front-row seat to the natural phenomenon.

According to native Hawaiian tradition, this crater is the sacred home of the volcano goddess Pele. Park Service volunteer Janice Wei has described the sound of the molten rock as similar to crashing ocean waves.

Park Service volunteer Janice Wei said, “Every eruption feels like I am sitting in the front row at nature’s most extraordinary show.”

Kilauea is situated on Hawaii Island, the largest landmass in the Hawaiian archipelago. It lies 320 kilometres south of Honolulu which is located on Oahu.