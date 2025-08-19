'Fake' Justin Bieber fooled Vegas crowd, sparks online buzz: Who's Dylan Desclos?

Justin Bieber’s cultural phenomenon status is undeniable, and a recent impersonation stunt as XS Nightclub in Las Vegas proves it.

Dylan Desclos, a lookalike, fooled the crowd and staff into thinking he was the real deal, even performing a few songs.

With his striking resemblance to Bieber, Desclos has gained a following online, and his impersonation skills have sparked discussions about security protocols in Las Vegas clubs.

How did Dylan Desclos fool the crowd?

This wasn’t one-off prank; it was flawlessly performed act. The impersonator, Dylan Desclos, and his “advance team” orchestrated a multi-step plan, according to Complex.

They leaned into Bieber’s recent management shuffle-claiming to be “new to the team”- to justify any confusion.

The nightclub’s dark loud environment created the perfect cover for the impersonator. With the crowd and staff already in high gear, it wasn’t hard for "Justin" to slip in unnoticed.

Even the usually astute DJ Gryffin didn’t catch on, which says a lot about the convincing nature of the setup.

Meet Dylan Desclos: The man behind the buzz

Dylan Desclos, a 29-year French lookalike from Normandy, has been making waves online for his uncanny resemblance to Justin Bieber.

He’s been impersonating the pop star’s style, mannerisms, and even tattoos, to the point where fans and strangers alike are often convinced, he’s the legit one.

Dylan Desclos has made a career out of impersonating Bieber, with mass online presence and even his own “world tour” complete with performances and fan interactions.

As of now, Desclos, has removed his account, before the online buzz, he was active on Instagram.

However, it’s unclear if the page was removed after the controversy or if he has deactivated it following the online backlash, but it’s pretty much obvious that he has been playing off fan’s emotions up until now.

Interestingly, last year, a video of Desclos from a Paris subway had gone viral on Tik Tok for his mirror image to the pop star.

He even managed to catch Hailey Bieber’s attention, who posted “I’m scared” in the comments section of the video.

Has Justine Bieber spoken about?

The silence from Justin Bieber on the impersonation incident is notable, especially given his recent social media posts about feeling like a “fraud” and coping with imposter syndrome.

While it’s unclear if he’ll address the incident directly, the fact that a clever impersonator could pull off such a convincing stunt highlights the enduring popularity and influence of Justin Bieber.