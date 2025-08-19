Cargo ship explodes in Baltimore Harbour, no injuries reported

A cargo ship, the W-sapphire, burned and exploded in Baltimore harbour on Monday, August 19, 2025, evening, near the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The mishap occured around 6:30 p.m., with footage showing flames erupting from the bow and thick black smoke rising from the vessel as it continued to move along the Patapsco River.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that 23 crew members and two pilots were onboard the 751-foot coal carrier.

Fortunately, no injuries or property damage are reported by the Maryland Department of Emergency Management.

To control fire, Baltimore City Fire Department deployed fireboats and land crews to the scene, finding the ship damaged but still afloat.

Tugboats were deployed to assist the vessel as responders ensured the safety of the crew. The cause of the explosion is still unknown, but authorities, including the Coast Guard are exploring the cause of the explosion.

Until cleared, the vessel will be held at a designated anchorage.

The incident occurred near the remains of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which collapsed in March 2024 after a cargo ship collision that took the lives of six workers.

The port, a critical hub for U.S. commerce, has been recovering since.

Fire officials highlighted the importance of city’s fireboat, John R. Frazier, in maritime emergencies.

The incident is under joint investigation by multiple agencies.