Taylor Swift ‘Life of a Showgirl’ new cover stirs debate among fans

Taylor Swift new ‘Life of a Show Girl’ cover stirs debate among fans

Taylor Swift left Swifties in shock after she released the bold artwork for her new album Life of a Showgirl.

The singer shared a mysterious countdown on Monday night which ended up unveiling the limited vinyl collection. The So High School crooner's vinyl collection titled Shiny Bug, is available on her website for just 48 hours.

In the cover photo, The Alchemy singer is seen leaning against a pale green wall, arching her body with her torso facing the camera casting a smouldering look.

The Lover hitmaker is dressed in a glittering, dark red and black sequined bodysuit also wearing a pair of matching opera-length gloves and nude fishnet tights.

Alongside with the photo, she gave a shout out to the album’s producers Max Martin and Shellback on Instagram. A debate soon followed online over the daring photoshoot.

Some fans praised her looks and creativity, while other disapproved her looks.

"We wanted a lead single but you look beautiful, so it's fine," said one Swiftie on X (formerly Twitter).

"OMG TAYLOR?" a fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, a third user said, "Taylor isn’t dropping an album, she’s dropping a bomb. The industry is trembling."

On the other hand, some fans questioned her "obscene and indecent" looks.

"Why are you suddenly so desperate to be seen as a sex symbol? LOL," one user wrote.

Another critic asked, "Question to all Swifties. when did Taylor start showing skin like the rest of Hollywood?"

"The more you strip, the more you sell," one penned.

Last week the 14-time Grammy award winner announced her 12th studio album while appearing on Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

The Life of a Showgirl is slated for release on October 3rd.