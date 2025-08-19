Pokémon UNITE World Championship 2025: Winners & prize money revealed

The Pokémon UNITE World Championship 2025 brought together 27 teams from worldwide to compete for a $500,000 prize pool at the Anaheim Convention Centre in California, USA, from August 15 to 17.

The hefty prize money at Pokémon UNITE World Championship 2025

Here’s a breakdown of the prize pool distribution for Pokémon UNITE World Championship 2025:

The top 16 teams of the tournament have received a share of the total prize pool:

PERU - $100,000

ZETA DIVISION- $70,000

Luminosity Laguna - $50,000

Team Ex - $37,500

CakeKaLok - $37,500

Aegis Flames - $37,500

Nouns Esports - $37,500

Talon Esports - $10,000

Paper Rex - $10,000

REJECT - $10,000

QT DIG - $10,000

Hi5 - $10,000

INSOMNIA - $10,000

STMN Esports - $10,000

Orange Juicers - $10,000

27 teams were divided into eight groups for the Group Stage. The top two teams from each group went to the Playoffs, while the rest were eliminated from Pokémon UNITE.

ZETA DIVISION falls short: PERU Crowned as Champions

PERU had an average run in the Group Stage but performed well in the Playoffs. They outplayed STNN Esports in their first game of the Playoffs, then beat Aegis Flames, and then beat Luminousity Gaming - an experienced team - in their third encounter to qualify for the Grand Finale of the UNITE World Championship 2025.

ZETA DIVISION made an impressive start to the Playoffs and defeated Hi5 in their first match. They then beat Team EX and Santos Laguna to qualify for the Grand Finals.

PERU lost the opening round of the Grand Finals but bounced back and won three consecutive rounds. They clinched the battle by a score of 3-1 to become the world champions.

ZETA DIVISION earned $70,000 in prize money as the runners-up. Luminosity Gaming defeated Santos Laguna for third place and received a cash prize of $50,000.

Popular clubs Nouns Esports, Paper Rex, and Reject had a mediocre run in the Pokémon UNITE World Championship 2025. STMN Esports, Splash, and Komai Esports also struggled in the tournament.

Pokémon UNITE World Championship ended on a high note, after an incredible series, Peru Unite are now on top of the world!