Winona Ryder slams Hollywood plastic surgery obsession

Winona Ryder plays Will Byer mother in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5

Winona Ryder criticized Hollywood’s craze for plastic surgery and the pressure it puts on the aging actresses.

Ryder began her career early on in her life, when she was just a teen; she starred in Lucas (1986) and Beetlejuice (1988).

The 53-year-old shared in recent interview with Elle, "I started my career as the youngest, and I always wanted to be old."

However, now that she has aged, she confessed that the industry makes aging difficult.

The two-time Oscar nominee unveiled the shift in roles an actress sees once she started aging.

"Every role I get is for a mother, you know? My career has definitely shifted," Ryder added.

In fact, right now also the American actress is returning in Netflix’s Stranger Things season 5 in the role of a mother: Will Byer’s mom.

Ryder also shared how directors are suggesting her to get Botox to straighten up the aging lines on her face.

However, iconic star refuses to abide by these rules as she believes it would adversely affect her art and performance.

"They'll say, 'Just relax your forehead. Relax.' I'm trying to be a great actor, and they're saying that over and over," Ryder continued.

For the unversed, she has several accolades to her name including Golden Globe Award, Academy Awards.

Her movie credits include Black Swan, Beetleuice Beetleuice, Autumn in New York and so many more.