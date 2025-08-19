Pete Davidson says he feels ‘guilty’ about girlfriend’s pregnancy going public

Pete Davidson admits to feeling guilty about his girlfriend's pregnancy

Pete Davidson is admitting to feeling guilty about his girlfriend’s pregnancy after it became public knowledge.

The 31-year-old comedian, who confirmed the pregnancy with Elsie Hewitt on July 16, is opening up about his excitement at becoming a dad.

During his candid appearance on The Breakfast Club radio show, Davidson shared his unfiltered thoughts on revealing the big news.

He said on the podcast, “I feel bad for my girl because I bring a lot of s---. Anything I do or she does is now gonna be a thing.

“She's a very private person, and she's the one doing all the work. [She] never made me feel this way or said anything, but I feel so guilty and horrible that I could not allow her to have the ideal pregnancy that almost every woman gets to have and enjoy.”

Addressing his fans, the comedian didn’t hesitate to express his regret over not being able to give his girlfriend a private pregnancy, despite all his efforts.

While he hated the fact that the news got out too soon, he admitted that his girlfriend prefers privacy and doesn't like too much media attention.