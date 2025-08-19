Millie Bobby Brown teases Hailey Bieber with similar phone accessory

Millie Bobby Brown sparks online buzz with recent post

Millie Bobby Brown recently took a jab at Hailey Bieber, teasing the beauty mogul in a playful manner.

The 21-year-old actress, who garnered recognition for her portrayal of Eleven in the sci-fi series Stranger Things, sparked online buzz with a recent post.

On Sunday, August 17, the Enola Holmes star shared a video on Instagram where she posed for a mirror selfie.

Later in the clip, she slid her Florence by Mills lip balm under a rubber band wrapped around her iPhone.

This drew a striking resemblance to the Rhode founder’s viral phone case, launched in 2024 as part of her beauty line.

Brown captioned the post, “@haileybieber did it first.”

Reacting to the video, Florence by Mills commented, “ICONICCC.”

Hailey, 28, also responded, writing, “Hehe.”

Notably, the video was set to Justin Biebers’ single Go Baby, which references his wife Hailey’s viral phone case.

On professional front, the Damsel actress is set to star alongside Gabriel LaBelle in the upcoming Netflix film Just Picture It.

Besides acting, Brown will also produce the project with Joe Roth and Jeff Kircshenbaum.

She’s also gearing up for fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 26.