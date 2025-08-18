Jana Duggar announces first pregnancy with husband Stephen Wissmann

Jana Duggar looks forward to embrace thrilling 'new chapter' of life

19 Kids and Counting famed Jana Duggar have disclosed a wonderful news with fans on social media.

Taking it to Instagram, the 35-year-old TV personality dropped a series of pictures featuring her and husband Stephen Wissmann.

In the post, Duggar debuted her baby bump while having an intimate moment with her better half.

She confirmed her pregnancy through the caption, in which Jana also mentioned how excited she is to embrace this new chapter in life.

“We are so excited, January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family! We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

The news comes three days after the couple celebrated their first anniversary.

Stephen, who is a pilot by profession, expressed his love for his wife in a post that read, "I know this is a day late, but yesterday I was SO blessed to have celebrated one year of life and marriage with my best friend.”

"Thru the ups and downs, life with you only keeps getting better and better! Love you more than ever @janamduggar!!!!!"

Duggar and Wissman tied the knot in 2024.