Benny Blanco’s flying phobia may affect wedding plans with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has recently expressed her frustration as Benny Blanco's fear of flying may affect their upcoming wedding plans.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that the couple, who started dating two years ago, is facing major issues in the relationship.

“Selena is not sure how their relationship can survive if Benny's never willing to fly,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet that the Emilia Perez actress “dreams of a life where they can hop on a plane and spend time together whenever they're working apart which is a lot”.

However, due to Benny’s flying phobia, Selena now realised that she would have to go alone or take time off from her busy schedule “if she wants Benny to be with her”.

An insider added that Selena had to do all the travelling to see the music producer because of his fear of flying.

“Selena recently took her family to Turks and Caicos, sans Benny,” shared an insider.

Back in 2024, the singer had to make a quick trip to Paris for work where she requested Benny to go with her but he turned down her offer.

Meanwhile, Selena encouraged Benny to see “a hypnotist to deal with his phobia,” said an insider.

“Unless Benny can get past this, Selena genuinely fears their relationship is destined to crash and burn,” concluded a source.